Protection of child rights top priority: WDCW Asst Director

By | Published: 12:29 am

Nalgonda: Assistant Director of Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) Padmaja Ramana on Friday said the State government had accorded top priority on the protection of child rights and had taken up construction of Bala Raksha Bhavans, integrated complex of offices of departments working for child welfare.

Padmaja Ramana was speaking after inspecting Bala Sadan, Sishugruha and an anganwadi centre in Nalgonda. Speaking on the occasion, she said the State government was taking measures to stop the sale of girl child, prenatal diagnostic tests, and illegal adoption of children.

She made it clear that the adoptions of the children would be valid only when they were done as per the rules of Central Adoption Resource Agency(CARA) and the government guidelines.

She cautioned that action would be taken against those who involved in illegal adoption of children. She also instructed the officials to submit a report on the adoptions of 136 children which had been done through Registration Offices in the district. She also inspected Sakhi Centre at Prakasham Bazar and inquired about the services being rendering to the needy women. District Child Protection Officer Ganesh and others were present.

