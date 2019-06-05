Protection of environment is everyone’s responsibility: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest, Environment, Housing and Law, Allola Indrakaran Reddy said protection of environment was everyone’s responsibility.

He planted saplings and distributed jute carry bags to mark World Environment Day in Nirmal on Wednesday.

Reddy said temperatures had been going up due to climate change. He added extreme heat and rains could be prevented by protecting the nature.

Everyone should take the responsibility of protecting environment and the earth. Telangana government had been taking a slew of measures in this regard and as part of its sustained efforts, it introduced Telanganaku Haritha Haram, the massive plantation drive, he added.

The Minister said that the objective of the drive was to plant at least 230 crore saplings and 113 crore saplings had already been planted. This year, 83 crore saplings would be planted and as many as 100 crore saplings were ready in 10,000 nurseries across the State. The State would be converted into a green corridor and the goal could be achieved only by protecting the planted saplings.

Reddy said everyone should take part in the mission for the interest of future generations and the novel initiative could be accomplished with participation of people from all sections of the society. He suggested the officials to take steps to take care of each and every sapling.

Nirmal Forest Divisional Officer Gopal Rao, Forest Range Officer Jaipal Reddy, TRS leaders Jeevan Reddy, Moinuddin, Prasad Reddy and Pakala Ramchander were present.

