‘Protection of saplings responsibility of everyone’

Yadadri-Bhongir: Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister’s Office Priyanka Varghese on Saturday said it is the responsibility of everyone to protect and ensure the survival of saplings planted under the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram.

Along with district Collector Anitha Ramachandran, the officer has examined the saplings planted along the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway at Bibinagar and inquired the officials about the measures being taken for their growth including supply of water and others.

She made it clear that it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure the survival of every sapling planted under the Haritha Haram.

Later, she examined Narsimha vanam and Anjaneeya vanam, which were developed on a hill at Raigiri. She appreciated the officials of forest department for developing them as per the plan of the government. She also instructed the officials to install name boards of the two forests at several points to give publicity to them.

It would also attract attention of the devotees, who would visit Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple, she said. District Rural Development Officer Upender Reddy and District Forest Officer Venkateshwar Reddy were also present.

