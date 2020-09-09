Protest against Centre’s ‘premature, forcible retirement’ rule held at MANUU

In response to call given by the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers, a protest was held during lunch hour in front of the MANUU administrative building.

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s Officers Association (MOA) along with MANUU Teachers Association and MANUU Employees Welfare Association on Wednesday organised a protest opposing what they called the Centre’s rule of ‘premature and forcible retirement’.

In a press release, the MOA said the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, had issued an order to retire government employees prematurely and forcibly. In response to call given by the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers, a protest was held during lunch hour in front of the MANUU administrative building.

MOA president Mohammad Mujahid Ali said the move by the Centre would be disastrous for every government employee and could also be used as a tool to fire an employee after 50-55 years of age or upon completion of services of 30 years.

This rule was against the Associations, Union and Labour Law, he added.

