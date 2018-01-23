Protest against ‘Padmaavat’ screening in Vizag

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Visakhapatnam: Several organisations including Viswa Hindu Parishad, RSS, Bhajrang Dal, Marwari and Agarwal associations, and Maharana Pratap Foundation on Tuesday jointly organised protests in the city against film ‘Padmavaat’ and demanded it be banned as it distorted history.

The protesters assembled at the Gandhi statue in front of the GVMC main office and raised slogans against the film. They later proceeded to the Collectorate and submitted a memorandum demanding that the film should not be screened in the country.