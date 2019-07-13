Protest at private hospital after newborn’s death in Shadnagar

By | Published: 11:25 am

Rangareddy: Tension prevailed at a private hospital in Shadnagar on Friday night after the death of a male child during delivery, as relatives of the parents protested in front of the hospital, demanding justice and accountability for their son’s death due to a doctor being absent during the delivery and due to nurses and helpers performing the delivery.

Shailaja (25), a resident of Papireddiguda village of Kesampet mandal got herself admitted to Divya Hospital in Shadnagar town. On Friday her labour pains had started and as there was no duty doctor available, as being claimed by the parents of the dead infant, nurses and helpers tried to perform the delivery, during which the baby had died.

According to Dr Dileep Chandra, Shailaja got admitted with fever on Thursday, which had come down by Friday morning. She again developed labour pains in the evening and that he was immediately informed by the hospital staff. However, by the time he reached the hospital, the baby had died, according to him. Dr Dileep also said that the medical staff at the hospital was able to save the mother’s life as even she was in serious condition during the delivery.

However, the relatives of the baby were furious about a delivery being conducted without a doctor at the hospital. They argued with the hospital staff and then made a sit-in at the hospital demanding justice. They filed a complaint with Shadnagar SI Vijaya Bhaskar. The SI assured the people that proper investigation would be done and justice would be done and the angry crowd dispersed. The mother was sent to Shadnagar government Hospital for better treatment and the baby’s remains were sent for post-mortem.

