Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a "gherao" of the UP Bhawan

Protesters detained outside UP Bhawan in Delhi
A protester holding a placard is detained at a protest against India's new citizenship law outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan (state house) in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Police on Friday detained a group of protesters who tried to stage a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan against alleged police atrocities in the state following the agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a “gherao” of the UP Bhawan. There was heavy security deployment outside the venue.

As soon as some protesters arrived, they were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.