Protesting Congress men arrested at Pragathi Bhavan

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Congress leaders on Monday accused the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of “trying to scare people into submission through the use of police force.”

Several party leaders, who were either restricted to their homes or arrested near Pragathi Bhavan by the police as the opposition party went ahead with its plan of laying a siege to the Chief Minister’s camp office-cum-residence here, said the entire State was turned into a prison with them being placed under house arrest as part of the government’s crackdown on the protest.

The Congress had announced earlier that it was planning to lay a siege to Pragathi Bhavan in support of the ongoing strike by TSRTC employees’ unions. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar said while “Congress leaders and workers were thwarted in their protest, the government, by deploying a large number of police personnel at Pragathi Bhavan, allowed cops to lay siege there.”

Congress leaders managed to make their way till Pragathi Bhavan were Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, and city Congress president Anjan Kumar Yadav, who were all arrested by the police. Many senior party leaders, including K Jana Reddy, Md Ali Shabbir, Ponnala Laxmaiah, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, J Geeta Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar were among those who were restricted to their homes by the police.

