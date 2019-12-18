Protests against CAA continue in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The series of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and National Register of Citizen continued at universities in the city on Tuesday as well.

Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University who started a protest on Sunday evening against the ‘violent action’ of the Delhi police continued it on Tuesday as well. Several students gathered at the main entrance of the MANUU and raised slogans against the Delhi police and Union government for introducing CAA 2019 and for its intentions of implementing NRC across the country.

The MANUU Teachers Association (MANUUTA), MANUU Employees Welfare Association (MEWA) and MANUU Administrative Officers Association (MANUUTA) took out a rally in the campus in the morning to condemn the ‘brutal attack’ on students of Jamia Millia and Aligarh universities. On Tuesday, the police prevented outsiders from entering the university as a precautionary measure. The local police had set up barricades on the road leading to the university and did not allow anyone except students of MANUU into the campus.

At Osmania University, students from the OU campus, EFLU and MANUU along with those from other colleges and institutes took out a rally from the Ladies Hostel buildings to the Arts College. The students held a candle light vigil at the Arts College building while at the University of Hyderabad, the students took out a torch rally in the campus and burnt an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Traffic goes haywire at OU

Hyderabad: Movement of traffic was disrupted after the police diverted vehicles that were supposed to pass through the main road from Osmania University (OU) as students staged a demonstration in front of the Arts College on Tuesday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Anticipating that there would be trouble in the university, the police officials closed the main gate at NCC, which led to chaos forcing the motorists to take alternative routes to reach their destination. As the main route from NCC to the OU police station was the main stretch to reach Tarnaka from Amberpet, Shivam Road and Vidhyanagar, motorists faced problems. They were forced to travel via Manikeswarinagar to reach Tarnaka instead of travelling through OU road. Officials deployed additional police forces in OU to deal with any situation on the campus premises.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .