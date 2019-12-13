Protests against CAB held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:46 pm

Hyderabad: Protests were organized in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by the parliament recently.

Following a call by various Muslims organizations to hold peaceful protests across the city, community members took out rallies and held demonstrations in front of mosques after the Friday prayers.

The Jamiat-e-Ulema-e Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek Muslimeen Shabban, Wahadat-e-Islami and other Muslim organizations had given the protest call.

After the Friday prayers, a group of persons held a silent protest in front of the Mecca Masjid. Holding placards, they denounced the bill and demanded that it be withdrawn.

At Saidabad, a rally was taken out from the Eidgah Ujale Shah to the Malakpet road. It culminated in a small meeting at Akbarbagh crossroads. Around 1,000 people participated in the rally. Another rally was taken out by the Students Islamic Movement at Mehdipatnam and around 3,000 persons participated in the rally.

Protests were also held at various places including Dabeerpura, Darulshifa, Barkas, Falaknuma, Humayunnagar, Tolichowki, Musheerabad, Moosarambagh, Shahalibanda and other places in the city.

