Protests, arrests mark bandh called by RTC workers

By | Published: 12:48 pm

Hyderabad: The one day general strike called for by the striking RTC unions did not lead to any untoward incidents in the State barring the expected protests by striking workers and leaders of some political parties at various bus depots and some subsequent arrests by the police to maintain law and order.

However, bus services were severely affected in many parts though RTC officials, with the help of police escort did operate some services in some districts.

There were some isolated reports of some violent incident such as pelting of stones on buses by some protestors. Once such incident was reported from Rachanapalli and Mubarak Nagar in Nizamabad district when some striking RTC workers threw stones at two TSRTC buses.

For most part, however, the strike as peaceful despite the occasional confrontations between the police and protestors and the police taking many into preventive custody.

In Warangal district, the TSRTC JAC bandh call evoked good response with temporary drivers and conductors staying away from duties. As a result, till around noon, only 11 buses against the total of 942 buses in the Warangal region were put into operation. Meanwhile, police have taken several leaders of different political parties and student unions taken into custody. Some of the important leaders including BJP Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma, DCC president N Rajender Reddy, former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah were confined to the houses by the police.

In erstwhile Khammam district too, RTC buses were confined to depots even as the police took into custody several TSRTC JAC leaders and leaders of different political parties. While rallies an dharnas were conducted across the district, the police took into custody CPI and CPM district secretaries N Nageswara Rao and B Hemanta Rao along with Congress party senior leader P Durga Prasad. In kothagudem, CPI district secretary Sabir Pasha AiTUC leader Vanga Venkat, Congress leader Y Krishna and others were taken into custody

Meanwhile, in erstwhile Karimnagar district, the bandh resulted in very few buses making their way out of the depots. In Manthani, RTC officials managed to run ten services with the help of escort from the police. Striking RTC worker attempted to attack a crew from the Mancherial bus depot when it arrived at Karimnagar, however, police personnel present at the spot rescued the crew.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .