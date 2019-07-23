Protests continue against NMC Bill in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: The proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019 continued to attract protests from doctors at various teaching hospitals in the State.

The protests are expected to get further intensified in the coming days when the NMC Bill will come up for discussion in the Lok Sabha either on Wednesday or Thursday.

The central-body of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has instructed its State and local branches to provide logistic and local support to doctors who are taking up the protests at teaching hospitals.

On Tuesday, the medicos and resident doctors at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) participated in a series of protests organised in their hospital campus.

Doctors in the city have maintained that the NMC Bill in its present form was unacceptable and demanded that the Bill be amended in the interests of the medical community.

“The NMC Bill ensures that the functioning of the Commission is not independent. The Centre can intervene and its directions are binding for the Commission to follow. This opens doors for corruption,” the IMA said.

The NMC Bill only regulates fee of 50 per cent of the medical seats in private medical colleges while the rest are left for the private managements to decide. “The NMC must be allowed to regulate fee for 85 per cent of the seats and not just 50 per cent, the doctors demanded.

The IMA is also demanding that quacks, instead of being asked to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, must be imprisoned for a year and also pay a penalty of Rs 25 lakh, which will act as a deterrent.