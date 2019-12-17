Protests erupt in Hyderabad varsities

By | Published: 12:14 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Voices of protest over the ‘violent action’ of the Delhi police while dealing with students of the Jamia Millia University (JMU) in New Delhi while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), echoed on campuses in Hyderabad as well, with students staging demonstrations and taking out rallies at University of Hyderabad (UoH), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and Osmania University here on Monday.

At the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), the protests continued for the second day on Monday. The students boycotted their semester examination on Monday. A rally was taken out in the campus demanding action against the police and withdrawal of CAA- 2019. The students had taken out a protest rally on Sunday evening and staged a sit-in demonstration in the campus since night and continued with it. They raised slogans against the Delhi police and the BJP-led Central government, condemning what they termed the ‘barbaric act’ of the Delhi police resulting in injuries to several hundreds of students and damage to property in the Jamia Millia University.

On the other hand, the students’ union of MANUU asked the university to resume the semester examination so as not to disturb the academic calendar. The union said they would continue with their protests on CAA 2019 and NRC in a peaceful and democratic manner.

At the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the students took out a rally from the campus to the Gachibowli Stadium. The students raised slogans against the Delhi police and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They demanded action against the cops for ‘brutally attacking’ the JMU students. On Sunday night, the students had burnt an effigy of the Delhi police. Security was beefed up outside the university following the protest.

Meanwhile, the students of Osmania University staged a demonstration in front of Arts College building during the day and shouted slogans against the CAA 2019 and NRC. The students later blocked the Osmania University road for a while.

