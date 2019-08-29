Protests greet Laxman in Kothagudem

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Kothagudem/Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K Laxman faced some edgy moments during his visit to Kothagudem on Thursday after a group of activists of Sevalal Sena raised slogans against the party and obstructed his convoy here on Wednesday.

The Sevalal Sena workers intercepted the convoy of the BJP State president at the bus stand centre after his arrival here in the evening. They also tried to stop Laxman from garlanding Telangana Martyrs Memorial located at the centre.

The protestors demanded suspension of Adivasi MP Soyam Babu Rao of Adilabad from the party over his reported comments against Lambadas. They alleged that the MP was demanding removal of Lambadas from the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) during a meeting held at Kothagudem last week.

Laxman tried to pacify the protestors saying that BJP would protect the interests of all sections. Later, he attended the party’s district executive meeting where he welcomed several leaders from various political parties who joined the party. Addressing the party cadre, he said the party was hopeful of coming to power in Telangana in the next Assembly polls.

He appealed to the rank and file of the party to strive to make the party membership drive a grand success and enrol new members on a large scale for the strengthening of the party at grass roots level.

