Protests over vet’s rape-murder continue in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:09 pm

Hyderabad: For the fifth consecutive day, protests continued in the city over the rape and murder of the veterinary assistant surgeon at Shadnagar last Wednesday.

Scores of students belonging to various colleges led by the ABVP took out a rally at Indira Park in the morning. The students holding placards condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the suspects in the case.

The police who were caught unaware of the flash protest immediately barricaded the road leading to Tank Bund.

Meanwhile, another rally was taken out at Rajendranagar by the students of the Veterinary University. The students staged a sit in and road blockade for a few minutes.

