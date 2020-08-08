Provide better Covid care: Gangula

By | Published: 12:54 am 12:55 am

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar emphasised the need to develop confidence among the public about the treatment in government hospitals.

The Minister, along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, visited the district headquarters hospital and examined the Covid sample collection centre and special ward for Covid patients, on Friday.

Later, he conducted a review meeting with doctors and hospital staff and enquired about the facilities being provided to patients.

Kamalakar emphasised the need to reduce Covid deaths by providing better treatment to patients. In this regard, both doctors and officials need to work with coordination, he said.

To overcome the shortage of doctors, five doctor posts were filled, he informed and added that 20 staff nurses and 16 head nurse posts would be filled in the coming four to five days.

Stating that a special helpline desk would be set up, he said four PROs would work under the supervision of former DHMO Dr Allem. The helpline desk would work round the clock.

Kamalakar wanted the doctors to start treatment to patients within ten minutes after the latter arrived at the hospital. The staff should identify the patients suffering from respiratory problems and if they required for oxygen facility.

Besides 180 normal beds, 125 beds with oxygen facility were available in the Covid ward in the district hospital. Four patients currently were on ventilator support.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Y Sunil Rao, Collector K Shashanka and others participated in the programme.

