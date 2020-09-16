Provide grace marks to PG medicos: Eatala to Centre

State Health Minister interacted with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan and Secretary General, Medical Council of India (MCI), Dr Rakesh Kumar Vats in this regard

Hyderabad: State Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday urged the Centre to provide grace marks to all the medicos who had failed in the recently held Post Graduate exit exam.

The State Health Minister interacted with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan and Secretary General, Medical Council of India (MCI), Dr Rakesh Kumar Vats in this regard.

Eatala said the PG medicos in Telangana had discharged their duties under a lot of stress during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The PG medicos in Telangana State have been serving Covid-19 patients since March. Each medico is ending-up spending anywhere between 10 hours and 12 hours while extending healthcare services to Covid patients. During such stressful times, they also had to prepare for their PG exit examination. The medicos deserve grace marks so that those who have failed by just a few marks can clear the exams,” he said.

