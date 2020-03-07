Provide Rs 15,000 price for turmeric crop: Turmeric Farmers JAC

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Nizamabad: Turmeric Farmers Joint Action Committee (JAC) demanded government provide Rs 15,000 per quintal turmeric crop and setup turmeric board in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency to obtain better price to the crop. The JAC also warned the government that they would launch a movement if it fails to do so.

On Saturday, turmeric farmers belonging to Jagityal district arrived to Nizamabad Collectorate for profitable price to turmeric crop, under the aegis of TFJAC. On the occasion, Jagityal district turmeric farmers submitted a memorandum to Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy and appealed to provide Rs 15,000 price for turmeric produce per quintal.

TFJAC leader Pannala Thirupathi Reddy said that Nizamabad MP Aravind promised during parliament elections to setup turmeric board in Nizamabad district to provide remunerative price for the crop. But now he has changed his words and saying that there is no use with turmeric board and says he will setup regional office of spices board at Nizamabad to obtain remunerative price, Thirupathi Reddy added.

Due to inaction regarding the matter of setting up of the turmeric board, turmeric farmers have been facing problems in erstwhile Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts and farmers obtaining meager price for the crop. Reddy appealed to MP Aravind to raise the issue in parliament and other platforms to achieve setting up of turmeric board and obtain better price for. Or else, the MP should resign to his post, the JAC warned.

TFJAC leaders Baddam Srinivas Reddy, Bandela Mallaiah, Mamidi Narayana Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Datrika Ravi, Lavanga Raju, Gaddam Gangadhar and other turmeric farmers participated in it.

