Providence opens Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 pm

Hyderabad: US-based healthcare company, Providence, opened its Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad. Recognising the city as the hub of innovation, the company plans to build world-class capabilities in healthcare.

The centre will focus on engineering, modern infrastructure, data intelligence, digital innovation, cyber security, application development and support.

The company will build and innovate with big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, oracle cloud, Microsoft Azure, web development, natural language processing, analytics and other emerging technologies.

Providence aims to create a digitally-enabled health system through its efforts. The centre will also contribute towards improving patient outcomes and caregiver efficiency.

One of the largest health systems in the US, Providence with about 1,19,000 employees serves 51 hospitals and 1,000 clinics with its health services.

