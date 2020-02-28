Providence to build health intelligence products

By | Published: 12:10 am 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: One of the largest healthcare systems in the US, with operations in seven States, Providence with about 1,19,000 employees serves 51 hospitals and 1,085 clinics. The company through its first centre outside of the US ever, in Hyderabad, aims to focus on product development and professional services in the healthcare sector. Recognising the city as the hub of innovation, the company plans to build world-class capabilities from here.

The company will extensively work on big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure, web development, natural language processing, analytics and other emerging technologies. The centre aims to contribute towards improving patient outcomes and caregiver efficiency.

Sharing the plans, Murali Krishna, SVP and country manager, Providence India, told Telangana Today, “Right now, we are strategising and building our product development model for the Hyderabad centre. We could be leveraging information technology building capabilities. We are looking at products across health intelligence and professional services towards digital information. We will modernise infrastructure and build cybersecurity capabilities. Our global offices work on specialty-centric areas, and once we build our capabilities in the innovation centre here, we could focus on engineering activity that will be specialty-focused.”

One of the things, he says, Providence finds as its strength is its patient’s trust on its data integrity and handling. The company will continue to work on data analytics, privacy and security. In Hyderabad, Providence will be building cybersecurity capabilities.

Digital transformation

He explained, “We serve healthcare providers as well as own 51 hospitals and 1,085 clinics in the US. We partner with health systems across the US. We also serve the communities within the Providence health systems. We are in the forefront of innovation and digital information is our priority. We want to ensure that one can get care, how one wants and where one wants. It is important for us to reach out to the needed technologies through our operations in Hyderabad. We want to build scale in digital transformation. India is a great destination, be it in terms of technology expertise, talent availability or healthcare experiences.”

Providence has partnered with Microsoft earlier, and the Hyderabad innovation centre will work on digital transformation. Both the companies are keen to make healthcare better, by leveraging technology. Since both Microsoft and Providence operate in Hyderabad, the partnership will further be deepened.

He ascertained, while $100 million community investment is earmarked for the next four years, investment will also go into the Global Innovation Centre and building capabilities. “We are looking at how we can improve patient care and build core capabilities in healthcare. We will engage with Telangana government and other stakeholders in our community initiatives,” he added.

Future focus

When asked about the priorities set for the next two years of operations of the Hyderabad centre, he said, “We will build capabilities in the technology area. We are looking at ramping up teams and partnering with companies. We will have 350 people to start with and further scale up faster. We will move to a permanent facility at RMZ where we have taken 4 lakh sq ft space by early 2023, and will take the headcount to 2,000 in four years from now.”

Providence will also work with healthcare and IT startups to help them scale up, as a part of the professional services of the company. Once the company matures its operations in Hyderabad, it will not only work with startups but from other parts of the country.

