Providing business content via videos

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Whenever we think about YouTube, what comes to mind is entertainment, music or political news videos. However, for Rajagopal Madishetty, YouTube was an entrepreneurship opportunity in a niche space called online business TV. Managing Director of Hybiz.TV, Madishetty started the channel in 2009, when online video platforms like YouTube where still finding their space.

His belief — Hyderabad-based businesses needed a platform to showcase and talk about their business without the constraint of time and space. “I was associated with the newspaper advertising and marketing industry for almost 15 years. And it was during 2006, I realised that advertisements were slowly shifting towards websites. Then I started reading about the shift in trend and realised that we need to migrate to digital in order to grow. That is how Hybiz.TV came into being — wherein we provide video-based content for only Hyderabad businesses and corporates,” said Madishetty.

The company currently has over 4 lakh-plus subscribers and 77,000-plus videos uploaded on its channel on YouTube. Apart from making promotional content for businesses, the channel also covers all the major business events happening in Hyderabad and has partnered with both the Telugu-speaking States to provide video-based content on various tourist locations and major industries.

For Madishetty, Hybiz.TV is not competing with newspapers or electronic TV channels, but is providing its targeted clientele a short and crisp content in video format without any hassle. “When I started the channel in 2009, nobody understood the concept of online channel properly, but now every major TV channel has their own YouTube channel. This shows that digital is the way forward for any kind of content to survive. The challenge in this space is to keep ourselves authentic to what we are showcasing to the audience and knowing exactly what kind of content our target group likes. We have our own clientele in the industry and we know that they are in need of having good quality video content about their business,” Madishetty informs.

With a team of about 70 people and offices in three cities — Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai — Hybiz.TV is not looking to expand their operations pan-India. However, they are planning to be the top destination for any business-related news from Hyderabad.

