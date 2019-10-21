PRTU leader awarded PhD

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Adilabad: The Panchayat Raj Teachers Union (PRTU) official spokesperson and senior leader Parvati Sathyanarayana awarded PhD in educational management from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Research Foundation, Tamil Nadu, which was collaborated with University of Swahili, Panama, Central America. He received the degree at convocation ceremony held at Goa on October 19.

Satyanarayana carried out his research on topic titled: A role of secondary school headmasters in imparting quality education among the children. He submitted the thesis and defended it recently. He was congratulated by B Venugopal and S Gangagdhar, president and general secretary of Mancherial district’s PRTU chapter, respectively.

A native of Narlapur village in Rebbena mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, the 54-year old had begun his career as a special teacher in 1987. He cracked the job with intermediate course. He, however, pursued BA mathematics, B Ed, MSC Mathematics, M Ed and LLB from various universities.

