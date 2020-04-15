Prudence of ANM saves tribal woman’s life in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:45 am 12:47 am

Kothagudem: The prudence an ANM has rescued a tribal woman in advanced stage of pregnancy from medical complications, at Battugudem village of Cherla mandal in the district. The Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Rajeswari who works at Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre (PHC) visited the village on Tuesday as part of her work and found the pregnant woman in pains.

Upon assessing the condition of the tribal woman, the ANM planned to shift her to the PHC for ensuring better medical care. As transport facility was not available to the village she encouraged the village youth to carry the woman in a makeshift stretcher to the hospital. The ANM and the tribal youth walked six kilometres across the forest to reach Rallagudem village from where the pregnant woman was shifted in an auto rickshaw to Satyanarayanpuram PHC. Later the woman was shifted to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

Speaking to the press the ANM explained that the tribal woman who was in her eighth month of pregnancy taking country medicines and hence she was shifted to hospital for better care. The condition of the tribal woman is better now, she said.

