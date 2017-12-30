Pseudo cop held at Kacheguda

By | Published: 12:51 am 1:16 am

Hyderabad: With his dream of becoming a police officer going sour, Raghavendra Satyapal Jaurkar chose the easy way out. He got a police uniform stitched for himself, fixed a beacon to his car and went around posing as a senior cop.

On Friday, the Central Zone Task Force nabbed the pseudo cop on charges of cheating people, posing as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Home Department and DCP Head Quarters at Kachiguda.

According to the police, Satyapal was working as a security officer at Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology. He was passionate about the police department and had made two vain bids to clear constable exams in the early 1990s. In 2004, he joined as a peace committee member at the Kachiguda police station and gained knowledge about the department and personnel.

To fulfil his desire, he got a police uniform stitched with an SP and DSP rank epaulettes in 2013, and started posing as a cop.

Satyapal also prepared fake identity cards as RS Jaurkar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Home Department, AP Secretariat, and RS Jaurkar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Head Quarters, ACP and Inspector of Central Crime Station.

The police said the suspect arranged a beacon with a siren on his car with police written on it and travelled to various places. He cheated people, including toll plaza staff. Carrying lathis in the car, he is also accused of settling disputes.

“Using his fake identity cards and posing as a DCP, he passed through toll gates and obtained VIP darshans in temples in many places in South India,” the police said.

In November, he introduced himself to the management of Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Ghatkesar, as a voluntarily retired police officer and obtained a job as security officer for a salary of Rs 40,000 per month.