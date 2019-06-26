Pseudo cop targeting lovers nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Central Crime Station police, along with the Abdullapurmet police, arrested a pseudo policeman, Chandu, here on Wednesday. Chandu, who bore a grudge against lovers after his sister was allegedly cheated by her lover, targeted couples on the Outer Ring Road and posing as a cop, looted them.

Chandu alias Chandraiah alias Chandra Shekar (38), a driver from Medipally in Uppal, has committed as many as 30 offences in the last two years. Surprisingly, only four of them were reported until now.Police said he was earlier arrested by the Hayathnagar police for extorting cash from a couple in 2015. The case, however ended in acquittal.

“His sister was cheated by a person in the name of love. Since then, he started hating lovers. While working in a recruitment agency that supplied labourers for construction purposes on the Outer Ring Road, he saw a couple in a secluded place and robbed them posing as a cop,” said Mahesh M Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.Since then, he was targeting couples in interior areas surrounding the ORR. Posing as a cop, he threatened and robbed them, the Commissioner said.

