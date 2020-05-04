Pseudo naxal arrested in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Nalgonda: The Kondamallepally police on Monday arrested a youth who allegedly threatened several elected representatives and officials demanding money in the name of Erra Dalam of an extremist group.

The arrested was identified as Juvva Suresh(29), a native of Kondamallepally in the district. In a press release, the Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath said Suresh, who was a BTech dropout, sent SMSes and letters to several elected representatives in Devarakonda and Kondamallepally in the name of Erra Dalam and demanded money. The police arrested him near Nalgonda bypass road at Kondamallepally when he was moving suspiciously on a motorcycle. Upon the inquiry, the youth had confessed to his offences and told he chose the way to earn easy money to clear his family’s debts. He was also accused in the murder of a person at Devarakonda. Four cases were filed against him under different sections, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .