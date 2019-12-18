Psychic Force best bet for Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:42 pm

Mysuru: Psychic Force from the stables of Darius Byramji and to be ridden by S. Zervan, looks set to win the Chamundi Million 2000 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Kingly Court 1, Royal Title 2, Ashwa Afgaan 3

2. Star Style 1, Surprise Package 2, Divine Retribution 3

3. Naval Wrestler 1, Sardinia 2, Royal Design 3

4. Green Meadow 1, Ireland 2, Donna Rossa 3

5. Cavarozzi 1, Rustic Sunrise 2, Country Music 3

6. Psychic Force 1, Kambaku 2, Ambrosio 3

7. Mercury 1, Great Celebration 2, Frosted 3

8. Unimaginable 1, Cadillac 2, Country’s Fame 3

Day’s Best: Kingly Court.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

