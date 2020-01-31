Pub owner booked for harassing woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police registered a case against the owner of Lisbon Pub at Somajiguda on charges of sexually harassing a woman.

According to the police, the owner, Murali Krishna, on Wednesday passed vulgar comments and misbehaved with a woman who is a dancer when she had gone to the pub. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Murali Krishna stopped her around 7.30 pm when she had gone to the pub, and then threatened her when she refused to entertain him. Following a complaint the police registered a case under Section 354A of IPC against Murali Krishna and are investigating the matter.

