Public can alert HMDA on illegal layouts

By | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: To keep a check on unauthorised constructions and layouts, and, involve citizens and organisations to share information on such irregularities, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) launched Unauthorised Constructions and Layouts Information Management System (UCLIMS).

The system will facilitate general public and organisations to lodge a complaint about any unauthorised construction or layouts on the system through HMDA website.

Launching the system here on Monday, HMDA Commissioner T Chiranjeevulu said six special teams had been established to clear unauthorised constructions and layouts in HMDA limits.

Soon after receiving a complaint, the officials would visit the site or locations, verify facts and upload the panchanama copy in the system from the site. In case, the structure or layout was identified as unauthorised, then notices would be served to local organisations and coordinating departments to initiate measures accordingly, the Commissioner said.

“If the local organisations fails to clear the structures or layouts in 10 days, then HMDA will demolish such constructions,” said Chiranjeevulu.

Apart from lodging complaints, citizens wouls also have the facility to track the status of their complaint and the action taken up by HMDA.

After clearing unauthorised constructions, monitoring would be intensified against such sites and locations. The system would also aid in ensuring transparency in HMDA, besides making the officials answerable to citizens, he said.