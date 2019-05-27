Public grievances programme resumes in Sangareddy

By | Published: 1:19 am

Sangareddy: As the process of conducting a slew of elections have ended, District Collector M Hanumantha Rao instructed the official machinery to concentrate on public issues now. Talking to officials during the weekly grievances at Sangareddy Collectorate here on Monday, the Collector has called upon them to put dedicated efforts on department and other issues to streamline the functioning of the district administration. The grievances programme which was put off owing to elections was resumed on Monday.

Asking the officials to disburse all the complaints received during the grievances in 24 hours, Rao has instructed them to concentrate on pending complaints, which they could not resolve owing to elections. He has also asked the officials to give a perfect explanation to the complainant if they could not resolve any issue. Assuring to conduct the grievances in Mandal headquarters very shortly, Rao has instructed them to resolve all the public issues on priority and with transparency.

As promised on Sunday after seeing the garbage everywhere on streets and clogged drains in Sangareddy town during an inspection, Rao has appointed district level and division level officials as in-charges to each of 31 wards of Sangareddy Municipalities to improve the sanitation and prepare the town for “Telangana Ku Haritha Haram”. He has further said he would soon create a dumping yard to Sangareddy Municipality at Hanuman Nagar. Assistant Collector, Jitesh V Patel, DRO, Radhika Ramani and others were present.