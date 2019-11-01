Public health emergency declared in Delhi-NCR as air quality becomes ‘hazardous’

By | Published: 2:34 pm

New Delhi: After air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR crossed “hazardous” category, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Friday declared a public health emergency. The environment body stated that the air quality in Delhi NCR is now at Severe+ level and it has become “hazardous” and will have adverse health impacts on all particularly the children.

It also prohibited construction activities in Delhi-NCR till the morning of November 5, 2019, and cracker bursting has been completely banned for the entire winter period. People residing in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida are forced to breath hazardous air as Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 533, which falls in the severe category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to SAFAR, the overall AQI of Delhi continues to be in the SEVERE category for the fourth consecutive. “The calm surface wind condition that prevails last two days over Delhi has led to strong surface nocturnal inversion and accumulation of pollutants.” Also, the effective stubble fire counts of Northwest India (Haryana and Punjab) has increased from the previous day count of 1057 to 2396, as evident from SAFAR-multi-satellite fire product.

The stubble fire percentage contribution of Delhi’s air quality which has touched the season’s highest share of 35 per cent on October 30 is predicted to be 27 per cent for today and 25 per cent on November 1. In the wake of pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in September announced the third season of the odd-even vehicle scheme will come into effect for 12 days starting November 4 in Delhi.