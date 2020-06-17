Public indifference leads to partial lockdown at Toopran

By | Published: 12:02 am

Medak: Peoples’ indifference to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines that led to a sudden spurt in coronavirus positive cases prompted the Toopran Municipality to impose a partial one-week lockdown in the small town in Medak district adjoining Hyderabad.

Municipal Chairperson Bondi Raghavendra Goud said the town’s administration was worried about the increasing number of cases and also with the irresponsible behaviour of the citizens. “Since people were not maintaining physical distancing and not many were seen wearing masks despite imposition of fines, we decided to impose a partial lockdown till Sunday for the safety of the citizens. We are hopeful that things will fall in line during the week,” he said.

It is probably for the first time that a municipality in the country has taken a decision to impose a lockdown since coronavirus made its appearance and went on a rampage. The municipal authorities have instructed business establishments in the town to open only for four hours – from 6 am to 10 am since last Monday. The town people and traders are cooperating with the decision of the civic authorities, he said.

The tiny town, which sees a large number of people from villages visiting every day, has allowed them to enter the town only for four hours every day. The officials have resolved to implement the partial lockdown strictly as seven cases were reported in the town in the recent past.

