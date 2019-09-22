‘Public participation vital in preventing crime’

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Nirmal: Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju inaugurated CCTV cameras installed at Bopparam of Soan mandal and Vadyal village in Laxmanachanda mandal on Sunday. A total of 100 cameras were installed in the village with the help of locals and businessmen.

Shashidhar Raju said that the cameras would play a vital role in detecting offenders. He said that community participation was crucial for preventing offences. He thanked the locals and traders for extending cooperation in setting up the surveillance system. He later planted saplings.

Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy, Soan Circle Inspector Ramesh Babu, Sub-Inspectors K Ravinder, Vinay Kumar, Soan Sarpanch Haritha Srinivas and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter