Public perception on govt hospitals changed: Srinivas Goud

Mahabubnagar: Minister for Excise and Prohibition V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday said that while there were only 18 doctors and 72 nursing practitioners working in the district in 2014, presently there were 210 doctors and 470 nurses offering their services in the healthcare sector.

Addressing 160 newly recruited nurses during an orientation programme held for them here, Srinivas Goud said that nursing was a great opportunity to serve the people, as life was the most precious thing and doctors and nurses had the ability to save people’s lives. He appealed to the newly recruited nurses to be sympathetic towards patients and offer their services with dedication towards their profession.

He also said that with the establishment of Mahabubnagar Government Medical College at a cost of Rs 400 crore and after seeing an increase in institutional deliveries, a change of perception was being noticed among the people with regard to services in government hospitals.

He urged the healthcare professionals not to fear about anything and to offer their services by taking necessary precautions against coronavirus.

