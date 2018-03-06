Public representatives in Bhadradri warned over Maoist threat

By | Published: 11:14 pm 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: The State police asked elected representatives, especially those from the ruling party from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, to leave their respective native places and move to safer places until further orders were issued following the sounding of a high alert in Maoist-infested areas.

“We have asked them to leave their hometowns till further orders. We have also asked them to inform us before returning to their native places,” a senior official said.

The orders came in the wake of the tense situation on the bordering districts of Telangana and Chhattisgarh after Maoists torched a TSRTC bus along with two lorries and another bus in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh late on Monday night. The TSRTC bus had set out on its maiden trip from Malkangiri to Hyderabad via Podia after a pooja but Maoists set it ablaze last night.

The Maoists also gave a bandh call on March 9 protesting the death of 10 Maoists in an encounter in Chhattisgarh a few days ago. Apart from issuing the cautionary notices, the district police are also taking precautionary measures to ensure security to government buildings, cell phone towers and project sites.

The most sensitive areas are Venkatapuram and Wazedu in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district and Dummugudem and Cherla in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

These areas are 18 to 20 km away from the spot where the vehicles were torched by Maoists. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were also deployed for security in Maoist-infested areas in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Vehicle checking was intensified and instructions were issued to police personnel on duty to exercise caution.

Another official said Maoists were desperate to take revenge against the police after the encounter. They held out threats openly by circulating audio messages in WhatsApp groups. “We are ensuring fool-proof security in the wake of the bandh call,” the officer added.