Public role key for Pattana Pragathi: Karimnagar Collector

By | Published: 12:42 am

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Monday said development of any town was possible only if all sections of the people participate in Pattana Pragathi programme.

The Collector was speaking at a Pattana Pragathi programme in the 8th Division here, along with Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Karimangar, Valluri Kranthi and others.

Shashanka urged municipal commissioners, corporators and special officers to work with commitment and identify local problems during the 10-day Pattana Pragathi. Besides removing garbage from localities, drainages should also be cleared. While participating in padayatra (foot march) in the Division, the Collector examined ponds and drainages. Later, he planted saplings at the site where the gram panchayat building is being constructed.

