Public Sector Undertakings owe telecom ministry Rs 2.65 lakh crore

By | Published: 12:23 pm

New Delhi: Public sector companies owe the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) around Rs 2.65 lakh crore, with GAIL India alone owing around 65 percent of the total amount, Minister of State for Telecom and IT Sanjay Dhotre told Parliament on Wednesday.

The department has raised a demand notice to recover the due from 10 public sector undertakings (PSUs), he added.

In response to a question raised by MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh that whether a huge amount of the DoT is due on Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, GAIL, Rail Tel, Power Grid and other public sector companies, Dhotre said “Yes, sir.” According to details shared by the Minister, five public sector units owe DoT over 99 per cent of the total demand raised.

This includes a demand of Rs 1,72,655.73 crore from GAIL India, Rs 48,489.26 crore from Oil India, Rs 22,062.65 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India, Rs 15,019.97 crore from Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals and Rs 5,481.52 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation of India.

The DoT has also raised a demand of Rs 842.02 crore from NICSI, Rs 307.26 crore from RailTel Corporation of India, Rs 90.22 crore from Software Technology Parks Of India, Rs 47.09 crore from Ernet India Ltd and Rs 65.44 crore from Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV.

In a separate reply on payment of dues by telecom operators, Dhotre said the government has directed the licence holders to make the payments in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order dated October 24, 2019, and submit requisite documents within the stipulated time frame.

“Action in accordance with licence agreement is taken against the telecom service providers (TSPs) if they fail to pay the dues to the government,” Dhotre said.

