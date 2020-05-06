Public transport remains suspended in Telangana

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Public transportation will remain suspended in Telangana State, even though the Union government has allowed their operation in the green zones.

The State Cabinet took the decision after observing that all the green zones in the State were scattered and it will be difficult to operate RTC buses due to restrictions in both red and orange zones.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will review the situation on May 15 and take a decision on operation of RTC buses thereafter, as the health officials are expecting more orange zones will be upgraded to green zones over the next few days. While autorickshaws will be allowed to ply only in green zones, cabs will be permitted in both green and orange zones.

In case of weddings, only 20 guests will be allowed to attend, while just 10 persons will be allowed to attend funerals. “There will be no relaxations for Ramzan. No religious congregations, political or public meetings and rallies will be allowed under any circumstances,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government would consider allowing opening of shops in Hyderabad after May 15, after taking into consideration of the prevailing situation and observing developments across the country.

Rao suggested the Telangana natives who migrated to other States to stay put in their current locations except in emergency conditions. He pointed out that migrants would be forced to follow quarantine protocol and remain stationed in government facilities for the fixed period, before being allowed to go home.

“We also advise those coming from abroad, to avoid unnecessary travel as the Centre made it mandatory for them not only to bear flight charges but also remain in paid quarantine facility,” he added.

