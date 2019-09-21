Publicity with a purpose, says KTR

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday declared that publicity about Telangana’s welfare and development programmes in media across the country made the rest of India aware of the progressive polices and enhanced the image and resulted in respect for the State.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, responding to criticism from Congress that the State government splurged money on advertisements in newspapers and other media across the country, said: “There was a time when the popular saying was that the rest of the country copied West Bengal. Then it was Gujarat. Now it is: What Telangana State does today, the country will do tomorrow.”

Congress party’s D Sridhar Babu, in an apparent reference to the government announcing implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme by releasing advertisements in newspapers across the country, said had the government not spent the money on the promotion, the funds could have been used to fulfil some of its promises here in the State.

Rama Rao, however, countered it saying that it was the publicity by the State that created awareness about Telangana and “made other States look at us”. “States like Odisha, Jharkhand, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, and even the Centre have followed in our footsteps. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was inspired by Rythu Bandhu. If Telangana’s scheme has inspired others to follow and helped farmers across the country, then why is Congress complaining?” he asked.

“We will advertise. And if required, shout from the rooftops. And the opposition members need not be concerned that we will not keep our promises. We will do that too,” he said. There were many doubts about Telangana since it was a new State. But the advertisements created awareness on how fast it was progressing, and the strength and will of Telangana government, Rama Rao said. “As investments come to the State, will it not be beneficial for the people of the State and the State itself?” he quipped.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who was the Agriculture Minister when Rythu Bandhu was launched, said the idea of advertising the Rythu Bandhe scheme was to say how other States too can do the same for their farmers.

