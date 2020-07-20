Puducherry CM presents Budget without Guv’s nod, address

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Chennai: Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday presented the 2020-21 Budget for the Union Territory without the approval of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and her customary address to the House.

Presenting the Rs 9,000-crore Budget, Narayanasamy — who also holds the finance portfolio — announced a free breakfast scheme for poor students in government schools in the name of late Chief Minister and DMK President M. Karunanidhi.

He said the scheme will start in November.

Narayanasamy also announced 100 units of free electricity to those below the poverty line.

In a tweet, Bedi said: “Annual Budget file has still not been released from the office of the Chief Minister for administrative approval by the L-G, as per UT Act and Business Rules. This will lead to a serious financial crisis caused by the office of CM. Ppl (people) of Puducherry pl (please) be informed.”

Reacting to the free breakfast scheme named after his father, DMK President M.K. Stalin said Narayanasamy has now “won the hearts of crores of DMK cadres”.

