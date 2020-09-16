Puducherry logs 518 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more die

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 401 patients were discharged during last 24 hours.

Puducherry: Puducherry recorded 518 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 21,111 in the union territory.

With the death of 13 more people, the toll rose to 418.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.98 percent and 75.43 percent respectively.

The new cases were recorded at the end of examination of 5,709 samples, he said.

The official noted that 1.13 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 88,166 were negative and result of examination of remaining samples was awaited.

Puducherry region accounted for 423 out of the total 518 cases followed by 58 in Karaikal, 20 in Yanam and 17 in Mahe.

Of the total 21,111 COVID-19 cases, 4,770 were active while 15,923 patients recovered and were discharged.