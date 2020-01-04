Puducherry minister takes bus after petrol bunk refuses fuel for govt cars

By | Published: 3:59 pm

Puducherry: Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan was forced to travel by a public bus from Karaikal to Puducherry to attend a Cabinet meeting on Friday after a petrol bunk refused to supply diesel for his car.

The incident occurred on Friday when Kamalakannan went in his car to fill up diesel from the petrol bunk of government cooperative Amudhasurabhi. The petrol station refused to supply diesel over alleged pending dues from the government departments.

With government departments delaying payments, Amudhasurabhi had earlier decided against providing diesel to government vehicles from January 2 till the time the payments were cleared. In a video, Kamalakannan is seen travelling to Puducherry in a sparsely occupied public bus.