Pujara, Jadeja and Unadkat – The big three of Saurashtra

By | Published: 12:39 am 1:05 am

Hyderabad: As the Saurashtra team wound up their practice session on eve of their Group D opening match of the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament, that begins here at three venues from Monday, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja opted for extra batting session at Gymkhana ground with coach Sitanshu Kotak helping the duo with the throw-ins. It was all about executing the big shots.

Pujara, who returned last week after the three-match Test series in South Africa, Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat are part of the Saurashtra team that look favourites in this group. Incidentally, the three are in interesting phases of their career. Pujara, who has been backbone of Indian batting in Test cricket, is making another attempt to break into the strong one-day team. Jadeja, who till last year, was considered a surety in the shorter format of the games does not find a place in either one-day or T20 teams while left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who was the costliest Indian buy fetching a mind boggling Rs 11.5 crore deal, will fly down to South Africa for the three-match T20 series and is hoping to break into one-day and Test side.

Kotak believes that three form a vital cog for his team. “Pujara is a highly skillful batsman. He is a very focused player and can be useful in shorter format of the game too. He has the ability to play big shots. If his rhythm gets going, he can be handful to the opposition. He values his wicket. Unfortunately, there is a wrong message about scoring runs in tournaments like IPL.”

As for Jadeja, Kotak believes that this left-handed Saurashtra all-rounder is suited for all three formats of the game. “It is just that he is out of reckoning in the Indian one-day or T20 team at present now. For me he is a complete package as he is one of the best fielders in any position. He has amazing agility and hits the bull’s eye at an astonishing rate. As a batsman, he can wield the bat with good effect. He can shift the gears any moment. His left-arm spin is accurate and incisive. It is a matter of time before he claims his rightful place in the shorter format of the game.”

Unadkat, who was recently in the news during the IPL auction when Rajasthan Royal picked him up for a big purse, has been a much improved bowler. Kotak says of late the left-arm seamer has picked up a lot of variation in his armory.

“He is one of best bowlers in shorter format as he is very good at length deliveries. He has developed good variations. He can be good at the start and at the end of the innings. I was not surprised when he went for a big purse. He deserves it. I’m sure he can make a mark in longer format of the game as he can seam and swing the ball nicely, particularly in England and Australia conditions.”

Kotak says he likes the positive energy of these three players. “They are very positive and they focus on the process than the result. They are strong mentally. It is good to have players like Pujara, Jadeja and Unadkat in the team.”