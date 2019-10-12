Pulkit Samrat tweets his toned look in Taish

By | Published: 5:32 pm

It seems actor Pulkit Samrat has worked hard on his body for his character in Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming film Taish. Pulkit on Saturday took to Twitter and shared a picture in which he is seen flaunting his abs and chiselled muscles.

“Saturday Vibes #LetsDoThis… ‘Taish’ BTS… clicked by the super talented and super demented Viraf Patel,” he captioned the image. Nambiar’s new film Taish is touted as the revenge thriller drama. The film also stars Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Saurabh Sachdeva and Saloni Batra.

The cast recently shot the film in London. And now they are all set to commence the Mumbai schedule. Apart from Taish, Pulkit will also be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, which features John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Arshad Warsi too.