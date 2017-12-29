Pullela Gopichand’s Young Champs campaign extended till Jan 20

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The deadline for ‘Young Champs’ campaign of Pullela Gopichand Academy and IDBI Federal Life Insurance Quest for Excellence has been extended till January 20, 2018.

Parents of the young aspirants, who are under 10 years, can upload a two minute video shot in daylight with adequate clarity on IDBI Federal Quest for Excellence Facebook and Twitter page to participate and stand a chance to train at Pullela Gopichand Academy.

The winners selected by Pullela Gopichand will be announced at the above mentioned page, according to a press release.