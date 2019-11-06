‘Pulsation’ had a high-octane climax

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Pulsation, the nine-day event filled with fun, joy, learning and entertainment activities concluded on a grand note with some high energy dance performances, meaningful skits, live music performances and prize distribution.

More than 2,000 doctors, medical students, interns and PGs took active part in the event organised by the Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr VRK Women Medical College, Nimrah Institute of Medical Sciences and Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Apart from various sporting and cultural activities, the event also had food festivals, literary and creative activities showcased the potential talent and skill set of doctors and medical students.

Other activities such as fitness and stress management, road and safety workshops, breast cancer awareness, say no to plastic and alcohol and drug abuse awareness were also part of Pulsation.

