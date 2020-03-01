Punadhirallu: Stepping stone for an odyssey

By | Published: 12:45 am 9:32 pm

A firmly determined young boy, in his early 20s, arrived in Madras (now Chennai) to study ICWA (cost management course) as per his father’s wish on January 22, 1977. But deep down, he didn’t know there was a hidden actor just waiting to explode on silver screen in the years to come. Contrary to his parents’ plans to make him a police officer, if not a doctor, Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad had been attending classes in western dance and acting craft in Madras without the knowledge of his father.

Madras Film Institute, which was on the verge of closure, just invited applications for last batch as it’s been ailing under severe fund crunch. The young chap oozing with energy impressed the interview panel — DVS Raju, K Vishwanath, Dasari Narayana Rao, and P Pullaiah. His impeccable dialogue delivery, his innate reflexes and flawless dance moves have thoroughly impressed the panel members. Late actor Devadas Kanakala’s wife Lakshmi Devadas was among the faculty members who were teaching the young student Siva Shankar. The institute had occasional guest lecturers like Dr Rajendra Prasad too.

Cashing the opportunity

In the ensuing months, Siva Shankar was growing anxious following the word he gave to his father. Luck finally favoured him through his roomate and actor Betha Sudhakar. The latter who was offered a role in principle cast of upcoming movie Punadhirallu which was being directed by Gudapati Rajkumar. At the same time, Sudhakar was spotted by P Bharathiraja somewhere in Pondy Bazar, T Nagar, and was offered him the lead role in his movie Kizhakke Pogum Rail. However, the clashing of dates had been bothering Sudhakar. And the makers of Punadhirallu were apparently upset over the last-minute change. And Sudhakar had been struggling to convince the investors that he would like to back out. And all arrangements for the shooting schedule were already in place. Young chap Siva Shankar who accompanied Sudhakar to the Punadhirallu office, grabbed the attention. ‘Why can’t this chap be given a chance rather than calling off the shoot?’ — a suggestion came from a corner. And Siva Shankar, who would later become Megastar Chiranjeevi, was quick to hop on to the project. Like any other small-budget film, Punadhirallu had its own initial hicupps. The movie was shot in phases. And by the time it hit theatres, six other movies of Chiranjeevi got released. Pranam Khareedu was his first movie that hit theatres.

Just before going on the sets of Punadhirallu, several screen names like KSSV Prasad, Vara Prasad, Siva Shankar, Shankar Babu were suggested by his parents. But he narrated the dream he had the previous night where a small girl came to him and whispered ‘Chiranjeevi’ and expressed interest to go ahead with the name. The shooting was commenced in February 1978 at Gummalla Doddi near Rajahmundry. Director Gudapati Rajkumar had gained considerable experience after working for a couple of Telugu films including a Marathi movie.

Inspired by the themes and works of Satyajith Ray, Shyam Benegal, Gautham Gosh, Rajkumar had planned Punadhirallu with all artistic sensibilities, giving a social message. The first scene of the movie — five youngsters come home after working all day in paddy fields. Actor Savitri who was in the fag-end of her career, played the role of mother while Pradeep Shakti, Kavitha, Roja Ramani and Narasimha Raju played crucial roles.

Emerging young talent

When the first day of shooting was abruptly called off due to rain, the director along with the cast moved to a hotel where Rajkumar got to see the innate talent of Chiranjeevi who was dancing to the tunes of the singer. Raj later devised a song and incorporated it, as he got enchanted with Chiranjeevi’s dancing skill, in the second half. Subsequently, Chiranjeevi started getting prospective offers from directors and producers after appearing in a couple shooting schedules in Punadhirallu. Director of photography PS Nivas was all praise for Chiranjeevi for the work ethics and commitment he showed on the sets.

The film begins with the story a village sarpanch Raghuramayya. He has sway over the village population and often plays according to his whims and fancies. The newly-appointed auxiliary nurse in the village, Kavitha faces trouble from the sarpanch frequently. The sarpanch’s son Ravi played by Narasimha Raju studies in city and joins hands with his friends who aspire to bring about a change in the country. And to start off, they chose to bring awareness from the village level. The second half narrates how these five young men return to their village and teach a stern lesson to the village sarpanch Raghuramayya.

Pranam Khareedu

Pranam Khareedu is the second film of Chiranjeevi, but it was the first one to release in theatres in 1978. The film is based on a play written by eminent writer C Satyanrayana Rao and marks the debut of character actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. The movie is set in the pre-Independence era. A village landlord named Kanakayya marries a young girl Sita (Jayasudha) after the death of his first wife. Nutan Prasad played the role of a village munsif. Chiranjeevi played the role of Narasimha, a daily worker under the landlord Kanakayya. Sita’s brother Bangaram who comes from a town, eyes Bangari (Reshma Roy) who is the sister of Kanakayya’s deaf and dumb servant Devudu played by Chandramohan. The second half unravels several twists and turns in the story.

Director: K Vasu

Producer: Kranthi Kumar

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Jayasudha, Rao Gopal Rao, Chandra Mohan, Reshma Roy

Release date: September 22, 1978

Punnami Nagu

Punnami Nagu is Chiranjeevi’s third film in a row. The is about Naagulu (Chiranjeevi), a snake charmer who falls in love with Menaka, whose adopted brother Raju (Narasimha Raju) is in love with Naagulu’s cousin Laxmi played by Rati Agnihotri. Naagulu’s father feeds him food laced with snake poison since childhood, thus making Naagulu immune to snake bite. Every full moon, Naagulu behaves like a cobra and searches for a woman to prey upon. On a full moon night, he kills Menaka. Raju grows suspicious about his sister’s death as there were no marks of a snake bite on her body. A young teacher who comes to the village becomes another victim of Naagulu. Searching for the clue, Raju digs deep with the help of a still camera that he found on the crime scene. Raju discovers that it was Naagulu who had been killing young women in the village. Naagulu’s father discloses the secret behind Naagulu’s mysterious behavior.

Director: Rajasekhar

Producer: M Saravanan, MS Guhan, M Balasubramaniam

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Narasimha Raju, Rati Agnihotri

Release date: June 13, 1980

Subalekha

Narasimha Murthy (Chiranjeevi) is a multi-talented young man who works as a waiter in a star hotel but struggles to pass his BA degree. However, he acts in television ads and is a popular face of Allwyn company. He happens to meet Sujatha (Sumalata), a lecturer who works in a college run by councillor Ankella Adiseshayya (Satyanarayana). Mohan (Girish), who is an engineer and elder son of Adiseshayya, comes to Sujatha’s place with his father for a marriage proposal. Sujatha dislikes the proposal and picks up argument with Adiseshayya when he demands dowry in lakhs which creates a rift between Sujatha and her parents. Subsequently, Sujatha is forced to leave her home and Murthy supports her in times of crisis. And the second half shows how Murthy teaches a lesson to Adiseshayya. The story harps on the issue of dowry and how the social issues were deep-rooted in the minds of people.

Director: K Viswanath

Producer: Allu Aravind, VV Sastry

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Sumalatha, Satyanarayana, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Tulasi

Release date: June 11, 1982

