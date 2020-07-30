Pune adopts Cyberabad’s plasma concept

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: After the success of its online portal for plasma donation, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Thursday launched the initiative in Pune as well.

The plasma donation portal developed by SCSC (donateplasma.scsc.in) last week for Hyderabad has been running successfully and was replicated in Pune as (puneplasma.in) by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of senior police officers from Pune City Police and others.

The online platform has facilitated more than 100 donations during the last one week in Hyderabad and has been acting as a bridge between recipients and donors actively supported by the Cyberabad Police Covid Control Room.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who is also the chairman of SCSC, said the donateplasma.scsc.in portal was helping in connecting donors and recipients on one platform and till date, more than 100 donors and 400 patients in need of plasma had registered on the link with 100 patients transfused with the donated plasma.

The replication of the programme in Pune City was a moment of pride for the Cyberabad Police and the SCSC, he said, adding that all support would be extended if any such requests came from other States too.

Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC, also attended the launch event at Pune.

