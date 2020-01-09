Pune man adopts rhino at Hyderabad’s Nehru zoo

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: The animal adoption scheme of Nehru Zoological Park continues to attract contributions from philanthropists and individuals. On Thursday, the zoo officials said that an individual from Pune, Shantanu Alone, had come forward and adopted a rhinoceros for a period of three months.

A resident of Empire Estate, Chinchawad, Pune, Shantanu Alone, also formally entered into an MoU with the zoo authorities and transferred the amount online to the Nehru Zoological Park. Shantanu said he was impressed with the maintenance and the way animals were being taking care at the Nehru zoo.

Thanking Shantanu for the contribution, Zoo Curator N Kshitija said such gestures from general public strengthen wildlife conservation efforts and awareness programmes of the zoo. To maintain healthy and hygienic environment, provide best medical facilities, nutritious food including dietary supplements to animals, the zoo authorities had introduced the animal adoption scheme.

Some of the other animals available for adoption include elephant, giraffe, tiger, lion, panther, jaguar, cheetah, bear, chimpanzee, rhino, hippo, hyena, wolf, wild dog, jackal, small cats, baboons, langur, crocodiles, monitor lizards, cobra, rat snakes, small birds, macaw, water birds etc. “I appeal to all the youngsters and corporates to come forward in large numbers for the animal adoption scheme,” the curator said.

Contributions

To keep improving visitor amenities and introducing battery operated autos for staff for a clean environment and a greener zoo, the authorities were also open to accept support from individuals and companies. Some of the schemes that can be sponsored include new RO units, wheelchairs, benches, pagodas, shelters, CC cameras, cycles for field staff, visitor footpaths, battery-operated autos, medical camp, diagnostic services, shows, raincoats, sweaters and electric bikes for the staff. For more details: one may send mail to [email protected] or call 040-24473253

