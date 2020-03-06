Punish those spreading rumours on coronavirus: Srinivas Goud

By | Published: 12:20 am

Mahabubnagar: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, along with District Collector S Venkata Rao, inspected the isolation wards set up at Mahabubnagar Government Hospital on Thursday. The Minister said the district administration had taken all necessary steps to meet any emergency.

He also asked medical and health officials to create awareness among people about the precautions against coronavirus. He directed the Police Department to take strict action against those spreading rumours on social media about the virus.

